A driver in Richmond captured a frightening incident of road rage on their dash cam.

Local Daniel Man told Daily Hive he was driving near Richmond’s Lansdowne Centre with his family when they crossed paths with an aggressive driver who “tried to run [them] off the road” on March 25.

They were in the lane to turn left or continue straight when Man says the other driver, who was in the right-only lane, cut them off.

“Angry, I lay on the horn for a bit which appears to have angered this individual. He tries to hit me a few times, then this individual blocked the road, glared me down, proceeds to tailgate me with the horn and high beams for a block,” said Man in an email to Daily Hive.

“After he realizes that intimidation tactics from behind doesn’t work, he again tries to run me off the road/hit me. Eventually he tries to block me one last time before driving off.”

Man captured the whole thing on video and posted it on Reddit.

Reasonably, he was concerned about the safety of his wife, four-year-old, and one-year-old on board.

“I just feel like this needs to be shared a bit more, and he gets publicly shamed for being such an assh*le,” said Mann in the comments of his Reddit post.

“Hopefully the RCMP does something about him.”

One commenter said, “This is why everyone needs a dash cam.” Another replied, “That is not your typical Richmond driver. He knew what he was doing.”

Mann ended up reporting the incident to Richmond RCMP, who told him “the video was not needed unless further investigation is required.”

It’s possible the video could be helpful, though, since it shows not only the severity of the altercation but also the aggressive driver’s face and licence plate.

Daily Hive has reached out to Richmond RCMP for more information and will update this story.