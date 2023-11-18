Bear almost ready? Former Canucks defenceman back on the ice

Ethan Bear is continuing to progress in his recovery from shoulder surgery, as he was spotted skating in West Kelowna this morning.

Skating on his own, Bear was seen wearing Vancouver Canucks gear. The 26-year-old spent the 2022-23 season with the Canucks after being acquired in a trade from the Carolina Hurricanes.

video of Ethan Bear working out in West Kelowna this morning. In #Canucks gear, too… pic.twitter.com/NwWiz7GBPo — Rink Wide: Vancouver (@RinkWideVAN) November 18, 2023



Bear, who scored three goals and 16 points in 68 games last season, wasn’t given a qualifying offer by the Canucks. That said, he performed relatively well during his time in Vancouver, and likely would have been qualified had it not been for a shoulder injury he sustained while playing for Team Canada at the IIHF World Championship in late May.

Bear underwent surgery shortly after to repair his shoulder, and was given a recovery timeline of roughly six months. It appears that he is on the right track, as that would set him up for a December return.

That said, while it appears he is nearly ready from a health perspective, Bear still needs a team to sign with. The Canucks were reportedly interested in the idea of bringing him back early in the season. However, it is unknown if it is something they are still contemplating after their incredible start. Whether it be the Canucks or another team, there is likely a team that will bring Bear in, as he has proven to be a reliable third-pairing defenceman throughout his career.

Before his time with the Canucks, Bear spent a single season with the Carolina Hurricanes, and the prior two with the Edmonton Oilers. In a combined 251 career games, he has 16 goals, 63 points, and 102 penalty minutes.