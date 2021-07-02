BC health officials announce 84 new COVID-19 cases over past two days

BC health officials announced 84 new test-positive COVID-19 cases over the past 48 hours, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 147,705. This includes 49 new cases from June 30 and July 1 and 35 new cases over the past 24 hours.

In a written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, 21 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 36 are in the Fraser Health region, 25 are in the Interior Health region, and two are in the Northern Health Region. There are no new cases in the Island Health Region.

There are currently 729 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. Of the active cases, 99 individuals are currently hospitalized, 30 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There have been two new COVID-19-related deaths, for a total of 1,756 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 78.7% of all adults 18 and over in BC and 77.5% of those 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. In total, 5,124,693 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 1,526,711 of which are second doses.

145,032 people who tested positive have now recovered.