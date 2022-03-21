BCLIQUOR stores are getting over 75 exciting new coolers this spring

It’s been a long winter, to say the least.

On February 2, even BC’s groundhog came out into the world, saw her shadow, let out a scream, and quickly retreated back into her den — and if that doesn’t perfectly describe our province’s past few months, we don’t know what does.

But spring is around the corner (cue deep sigh of relief). The days are getting longer and the city is preparing to thaw, building excitement for those therapeutic evening meals outside and walks filled with the smell of fresh-cut grass and blooming flowers.

And right in time for the season of rebirth is a BCLIQUOR cooler restock, featuring over 75 new and exciting ready-made drinks of all types and flavours. From hard iced teas to canned Palomas, something for every spring occasion is coming soon.

So commence your countdowns while we take a sneak peek at some of the items hitting the shelves.

It’s almost cider season people — not to suggest that cider isn’t a year-round beverage, but there’s just something so natural about a crisp cup of fermented fruit in the spring.

This Somersby Mixer Pack includes a variety of beloved cider flavours, including the familiar apple cider, as well as blackberry, mango lime, and red rhubarb.

Drinks with a subtle spice are perfect for pretty much every occasion. This one by Nutrl is vodka-forward with a spicy, smooth heat from the ginger beer that gives it a lively character. Notes of fresh lime and juicy pineapple tie this patio-perfect concoction together.

What’s more warm weather appropriate than a tequila-based cocktail? Palomas are brilliantly bright, with zesty grapefruit juice cutting the sharpness of the tequila. This one from Founder’s Original is made with real juice, has no preservatives, is gluten-free, vegan friendly, and is Canadian-made. Wins all around.

A rose wine spritzer couldn’t be more on-brand with spring’s exuberant energy. This light-bodied, off-dry wine has a very gentle spritz for a refreshing twist, along with aromas and flavours of summer fresh raspberries and tangy rhubarb.

Inspired by enthusiasm and creativity, this Verve vodka soda is a unique combination of all-natural flavours blended locally here in BC. This luxurious highball is a light and refreshing pick, offering a delightful mix of summer fruits.

To browse the full lineup of new products, visit your nearest BCLIQUOR store or head to bcliquorstores.com to find out more product information.

To find articles and food and drink recipes, check out the Spring 2022 issue of TASTE magazine. For updates on sales, new products, and special releases, follow @bcliquorstores on Instagram.