BCGEU reaches tentative agreement after liquor distribution strike

The British Columbia General Employees Union (BCGEU) reached a tentative agreement with the employer of liquor store and distribution employees Wednesday.

The agreement follows a two-week strike that choked BC’s supply of liquor and cannabis. Premium liquor became scarce in the province, and cannabis dispensaries ran so low on weed that many employees were temporarily laid off due to lack of supply.

The union has been after wage increases and protections as inflation makes the cost of living in the province soar. The tentative agreement includes raises between 5.5% and 6.75% in 2023 and further increases between 2% and 3% in 2024.

The agreement also includes a one-time “economic subsidy” payment of $4 per hour for Liquor Distribution Branch employees. It would apply retroactively to employees’ real hours worked during the 16-week eligibility period beginning April 1, 2022.

In addition, BCGEU employees will be entitled to five days of sick leave paid at 100% and two days of supplemental pay. In addition, Indigenous employees will be entitled to two additional days of cultural leave.

“After almost two weeks of job action and nine consecutive days at the table, enough progress was made that the committee decided it was time to let our members see what’s on offer and have their say,” BCGEU president Stephanie Smith said in a news release.

The agreement is still tentative, and needs to be approved by union members through a vote.

The strike was paused last week when the union returned to the bargaining table with the employer.