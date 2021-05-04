BCCDC updates guidance on how COVID-19 spreads

The BC Centre forDisease Control (BCCDC) released updated information on Tuesday regarding how the COVID-19 virus spreads.

We have updated the information about how COVID-19 spreads. #COVID19 spreads from a person with COVID-19 to others through larger droplets and smaller droplets known as aerosols. https://t.co/hzGPHlrz3I

1/4 pic.twitter.com/1HD3hMzRTS — BCCDC (@CDCofBC) May 4, 2021

In a release, the BCCDC said COVID-19 is spread by the respiratory droplets an infected person produces when they breathe, cough, sneeze, talk, or sing. “If you are in contact with an infected person, the virus can enter your body if droplets get into your throat, nose, or eyes,” it added.

And information around the droplets themselves appears to be part of the overall update.

“Most COVID-19 infections are spread from one person to another through respiratory droplets,” the release said. “Droplets come in a wide range of sizes and they behave differently depending on their size.”

This is in contrast to previous guidance from the BCCDC, which stated “the majority of COVID-19 infections are spread from one person to another through larger droplets.”

In the previous – as well as current – guidance, the BCCDC said larger droplets are heavier, “and they usually fall to the ground within two meters. Smaller droplets, also known as aerosols, are lighter and they can float in the air for longer.”

Surface contact

Previously, BCCDC guidance said although COVID-19 can survive for hours or days on different surfaces, infections from contact with contaminated surfaces appears to be less common. “The most common type of spread is through larger droplets from close contact with an infected person.”

On Tuesday, this wording was amended to read “the most common type of spread is through contact with the respiratory droplets of an infected person.”

Ways You Can Reduce Transmission

The BCCDC guidance also once again contains guidance on methods for educing transmission of the virus. These methods include: