BC health officials announce 697 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

British Columbia health officials announced 697 new test-positive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of recorded cases in the province to 132,353.

In a joint written statement, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said that broken down by health region, this equates to 142 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 456 new cases in the Fraser Health region, 19 in the Island Health region, 65 in the Interior Health region, 14 in the Northern Health region, and one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada.

There are 7,161 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 10,961 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases.

Of the active cases, 486 individuals are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, 173 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

There has been one new COVID-19-related death, for a total of 1,597 deaths in British Columbia.

To date, 1,910,162 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in BC, 92,244 of which are second doses.

A total of 123,383 people who tested positive for the virus have now recovered.