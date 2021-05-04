All childcare, school staff, first responders in Fraser Health can book vaccine appointment this week

All licensed childcare workers, school-based staff, and first responders in the Fraser Health region who have not yet received their COVID-19 vaccine can book their immunization appointments starting Wednesday.

“We will complete immunizations of these priority groups over the next 10 days,” said Fraser Health in a statement on Tuesday.

“Now that we have substantially completed immunizations of school-based staff, police, and firefighters in all of our high-transmission neighbourhoods, today’s action to expedite immunizations of these groups in the remaining communities will ensure they receive immunization as quickly as possible,” the health authority said.

The health unit will also reach out to groups involved to share details and next steps.

The health authority’s announcement comes one day after provincial health officials announced 2,174 new test-positive COVID-19 cases since Friday. This brings the total number of recorded cases in the province to 131,656.

Henry said there were 835 cases reported from Friday to Saturday, 671 from Saturday to Sunday, and 668 from Sunday to Monday.

Of the total number of new cases, 1,509 were recorded in the Fraser Health Region, with 438 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health, 61 new cases in the Island Health region, 106 new cases in the Interior Health region, and 60 new cases in the Northern Health region.

There were also 15 more deaths over the weekend, bringing the death toll to 1,596.

There are currently 7,327 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, and 11,781 people are under active public health monitoring due to identified exposure to known cases.

Currently, 474 individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, 176 of whom are in intensive care. The remaining people with COVID-19 are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Henry said that 122,518 individuals who tested positive have now recovered.