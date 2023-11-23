News

A major Calgary company just won a BIG award for worker well-being

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
Nov 23 2023
A major Calgary company just won a BIG award for worker well-being
The Canadian Positive Psychology Association (CPPA) announced the winners of the prestigious Canadian Workplace Well-being Awards (CWWA), and a major Calgary company took a top spot.

The CPPA is a non-profit organization that gives out the annual award to recognize companies for their dedicated and innovative efforts in enhancing the well-being of their employees. Each company has supported workers in a way that has positively impacted their lives and demonstrates the importance of fostering a supportive and thriving work environment.

Cenovus Energy made the list for large public/private sector workplaces and took to social media to highlight the success.

“Cenovus received a 2023 Canadian Workplace Well-Being Award from the Canadian Positive Psychology Association for our efforts to prioritize the mental and physical health of our people and create a workplace where they can thrive,” reads the Instagram post.

Cenovus Energy is a Calgary-based oil and gas company with operations across Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. It was created in 2009. It also owns Husky Energy.

Their website highlights the value of teamwork in day-to-day operations, saying, “We are one team. Together we win, grow and celebrate. We’re determined to be successful through inclusivity, trust and empowerment.”

“Employee well-being is a fundamental component of a healthy and successful workplace,” said Louisa Jewell, president of the Canadian Positive Psychology Association. “We are inspired by the dedication of this year’s winners in creating environments where employees can flourish, and we commend them for their outstanding contributions to the well-being of their workforce.”

Other companies that made the list include Best Buy in Vancouver and Kids Help Phone in Toronto.

