Fraser Valley woman airlifted to hospital after being attacked by cougar

A woman in the Fraser Valley was airlifted to the hospital after being attacked by a cougar.

The BC Conservation Officer Service (BCCOS) says the incident occurred on Tuesday morning, in the Harrison Mills area, west of Agassiz.

“An adult woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries after she was attacked by a cougar at her remote property this morning,” says the BCCOS.

Police and emergency services responded to the scene. The woman’s condition, as well as the whereabouts of the cougar, are unknown at this time.

