Two women shot dead in car in Vancouver’s Point Grey neighbourhood

Vancouver Police is investigating the murder of two women who were shot dead inside a vehicle on the city’s west-side.

In an email with Daily Hive, Vancouver Police confirmed investigators from VPD’s Homicide Unit are collecting evidence from the crime scene. The bodies were discovered near West 8th Avenue and Discovery Street just after 8 am on Sunday morning by a neighbourhood resident out for a walk.

The victims have been identified as 50-year-old Shu-Min Wu and 39-year-old Ying Ying Sun.

Vancouver’s Emergency Response Team was briefly deployed to the neighbourhood Sunday morning to search a house near the crime scene, as investigators feared there could be additional victims inside.

The targeted murders are the first and second homicides in Vancouver this year.

Vancouver Police are asking anyone with information or dash-cam video from the area to contact the VPD Homicide Unit at 604-717-2500.