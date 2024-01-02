BC's weather stumps hopeful skiers wanting to hit the slopes this weekend

Ski season should be in full swing, but BC weather has foiled plans for a speedy run down the mountains.

Unfortunately, the hopes of snowy slopes are still a while away based on this week’s forecast.

In Whistler, the Weather Network forecasts rainy skies for the next two days. While hopeful skiers might see some snow on Friday, the sun will reappear on the weekend.

Skiers might have slightly more luck at Cypress Mountain due to its snowier forecast. Cypress is set to see some mixed precipitation with flurries of snow landing on the slopes. However, you might want to go soon as the sun is set to make an appearance this weekend.

Many skiers and snowboarders have vented their frustrations online at this year’s weather, especially with the amount of money they’ve paid for ski passes that they are unable to use as often as usual.

Photos online have shown how dry the slopes are, with one photo from December 31, 2023, showing hardly any snow at the Blackcomb base at Whistler Village.

The dry conditions have been a theme in this year’s ski season, and many resorts have implemented temporary closures as a result. Most recently, Mount Seymour announced that it was shutting its slopes from January 1 to 3 in hopes of more snowfall.

It looks like the wish for more snow at Mount Seymour may come true, with the mountain forecast to see some snow over the next few days.

Here’s hoping for more snow to make the most of the ski season in the upcoming months.