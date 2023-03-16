For a small fortune, you can own this BC waterfront estate with a natural spring

This waterfront estate with a natural spring and pond is on the market and only costs a small fortune.

The Sotheby’s International Realty listing with six bedrooms and five and a half baths is located in Pender Harbour, BC, and is not too far from Madeira Park Village.

Along with the 5050 sq ft home, owners can enjoy the south-facing beachfront.

There are several attractive features that will allow homeowners to enjoy the outdoors thanks to the multiple patios, swim-out dock, and fenced garden areas.

“The home includes a three-car garage, one-bedroom carriage house, and a self-contained, one-bedroom basement suite — multi revenue stream potential!” the listing reads.

The home is listed for $3,280,000.