For a small fortune, you can own this BC waterfront estate with a natural spring

Nikitha Martins
Mar 16 2023, 12:10 am
Sotheby's International Realty

This waterfront estate with a natural spring and pond is on the market and only costs a small fortune.

The Sotheby’s International Realty listing with six bedrooms and five and a half baths is located in Pender Harbour, BC, and is not too far from Madeira Park Village.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty

Along with the 5050 sq ft home, owners can enjoy the south-facing beachfront.

There are several attractive features that will allow homeowners to enjoy the outdoors thanks to the multiple patios, swim-out dock, and fenced garden areas.

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty

Sotheby’s International Realty

“The home includes a three-car garage, one-bedroom carriage house, and a self-contained, one-bedroom basement suite — multi revenue stream potential!” the listing reads.

Sotheby’s International Realty

The home is listed for $3,280,000.

Sotheby’s International Realty

