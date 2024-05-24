BC delivery company ordered to pay thousands in unpaid wages

A man who provided around two weeks of services for a BC delivery company told a tribunal he didn’t get paid, claiming thousands in unpaid wages.

Dragomir Stojnic claimed $4,005 against Speedy Consolidated, the company he provided services for between February 2 and 14, 2021.

Speedy claimed that Stojnic didn’t show up for work at all.

Who did the tribunal believe?

According to the publicly posted BC Civil Resolution Tribunal decision, Stojnic claimed that both parties agreed he would be paid $4,005 for his services.

Speedy said it paid over $5,000 to sponsor Stojnic and bring him to Canada to work for the company, but he never showed up. Stojnic denied these allegations, including denying that he was sponsored, and the tribunal felt his story was more believable.

Thankfully for Stojnic, he received text messages, including one with a picture of a cheque for $4,005 addressed to him. He never received that cheque.

Stojnic ended up hiring a lawyer to draft a demand letter for the cheque.

Representing Speedy, director Bozo Karac claimed he paid Stojnic’s sponsorship fees and that he never showed up for work. Karac said that Stojnic was contracted with another one of his companies for less than two weeks and was entitled to withhold pay to cover the sponsorship fees, which Stojnic denied the existence of altogether.

“On balance, I find Mr. Stojnic performed truck driving services for Speedy. Although Mr. Karac argued it was for a different but related company, Mr. Stojnic provided various bills of lading, all dated in February 2021, and they are in Speedy’s name. Speedy does not address this evidence,” the tribunal said.

Speedy also provided no evidence that it paid sponsorship fees for Stojnic.

The BC tribunal ordered Speedy to pay $4,509.59, which included the unpaid wages Stojnic didn’t receive and tribunal fees.