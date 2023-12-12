The BC College of Nurses and Midwives (BCCNM) has put out public advisories about four women around BC who are accused of presenting themselves as nurses or midwives — without being registered as practitioners.

The BCCNM issued four public advisories about Annick Meckes, Jacqueline Soule, Janice Lim Hing, and Madison Desjarlais to warn the public that they may be offering their services unlawfully.

Desjarlais and Lim Hing are both suspected of presenting themselves as birth attendants in the Greater Vancouver area. Meckes is suspected of presenting herself as a birth attendant in Campbell River, and Soule is suspected of presenting herself as a midwife or student midwife in Fort St. John.

In an email to Daily Hive, a representative for the BCCNM said that the College could not provide details on specific cases. However, they shared that there have been approximately 15 reports of unlawful midwifery in the last 18 months and that “the majority of incidents reported include serious outcomes including fetal and neonatal deaths, serious neonatal injury, and harm to the birthing person.”

We have issued four public advisories to warn the public of individuals who may be offering midwifery services and performing restricted activities, as set out in the Midwives Regulation, without being permitted to do so @BCnursemidwife https://t.co/tDqtJ8NjwP pic.twitter.com/AvXPLB0a3k — BCCNM (@BCnursemidwife) December 12, 2023

Midwives must be registered with the college to be able to use the title and practice midwifery, including providing prenatal care, attending labours, delivering babies, and managing home births.

In a notice in November 2023, the college issued a warning about the danger of unregistered individuals practicing midwifery.

“These individuals do not have the same training​, experience, and access to life-saving medications and equipment as midwives, nor integration with hospitals for emergency care if needed,” the statement reads.

Unregistered practice of midwifery means parents will not have access to life-saving medical equipment and services, including necessary lab tests, ultrasounds, and medications.

The BCCNM warned in the public advisory about the outcomes that this can lead to, including how parents will not be able to access help if anything goes wrong.

“​All of these risks can result in significant harm and fatal outcomes, as well as a lack of coordination of care and negative birth experiences. If you are not satisfied with the care you received from an unauthorized provider, or you are faced with a tragic outcome like the death of your baby, you will have no recourse.​”