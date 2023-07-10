News

Unhappy campers: BC brings in stricter campfire bans provincewide

Jul 10 2023, 9:25 pm
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

Pause your s’mores plans this week as campfires have been banned across BC.

The Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness announced that as of 3 pm on July 3, Category 1 campfires have been banned in all areas of BC except Haida Gwaii.

This Category 1 ban is the latest to come into effect in increasing efforts to combat BC’s wildfires after the province declared a state of emergency for the Stikine region.

Category 1 campfires include any fires that are less than 0.5 metres (1.6 feet) high and wide.

The past weekend saw dry lightning nearly triple the number of wildfires burning provincewide. There are currently 311 active wildfires burning across all regions in BC.

The campfire ban will initially be in effect for 14 days. After that, the wildfire situation will be assessed to determine whether the ban should be rescinded or extended.

+ News
