BC United shares update with members, not pulling the plug yet

BC United is not pulling the plug on the party entirely just yet, as it revealed in an update via an email to its members.

Daily Hive obtained a copy of the email which was sent out to “valued” members of the BC United family.

The most important part of the email states that the party formerly known as the BC Liberals is currently and will remain a registered political party. Further, the party plans to run a “select number of candidates in the upcoming election.”

We first learned about the changes taking place for Kevin Falcon’s party on August 28 when it was announced that BC United leader Kevin Falcon was suspending his campaign.

A media release added that Falcon encouraged party supporters to unite behind John Rustad and the Conservative Party of BC “to prevent another four years of disastrous NDP government.”

The announcement sent shockwaves through the BC political world and elicited a wide range of reactions from the general public and political analysts.

Executive director Lindsay Cote’s email to members adds that “the intention is to ensure that BC United remains a registered political party with Elections BC. The candidates and ridings have not yet been decided.”

“Again, I want to reiterate that we have simply suspended the full province-wide BC United campaign for this upcoming provincial election. This does not fold our party or erase our organization.”

After the 2024 provincial election, the party plans to have “thorough discussions” with members about its future.

“We want to be in a position to act on this.”

For now, the party is focused on defeating the NDP in the 2024 BC election.