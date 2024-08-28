NewsPoliticsUrbanized

"So, BC Divided": Province shocked by Kevin Falcon's exit

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
Aug 28 2024, 11:25 pm
"So, BC Divided": Province shocked by Kevin Falcon's exit
Kevin Falcon/Twitter

It has been a shocking humpday in BC politics, and one provincial leader, Kevin Falcon, seemingly could not get over the hump and make it to the provincial election.

As we reported earlier today, the leader of the BC United party, formerly the BC Liberals, has withdrawn from the provincial election race.

Initially revealed by legislative reporters around the province, this decision to drop out comes less than two months before the BC provincial election, which is currently scheduled for October 19, 2024. This journey began in February 2022 when Falcon was elected as the leader of the BC Liberals.

BC residents and political analysts have flocked to social media, and there has been no shortage of shocked and hilarious reactions to this wild news.

Drex, a Vancouver radio host currently out of a job, wishes he wasn’t.

Mark Marissen, who lost the previous Vancouver civic election to current mayor Ken Sim, had this to say about the BC Liberals/BC United:

“After the dust settles from the upcoming election, Liberals in BC have a lot of soul-searching to do,” he posted on X.

Others were not pulling their punches regarding their analysis of Falcon’s political journey.

By any objective measure, Kevin Falcon has got to go down as one of the most inept political leaders in Canadian history,” said Luke LeBrun, an editor for PressProgress.

Stephen Smart, a political commentator, called it a “seismic shift” in the BC political landscape.

Falcon is now endorsing the BC Conservative party, and the BC NDP also reacted to this news and the initial announcement.

Vancouver radio host and media personality Jody Vance simply posted “W H O A” on X in reaction.

What are your thoughts on this wild turn of events? Let us know in the comments.

