Speed-limiting devices up to 105 km/hr now required for BC trucks

As of this Friday, April 5, electronic speed limiters will be required for most heavy commercial trucks on British Columbia’s roads.

A bulletin issued by the provincial government today provides a reminder of its new mandatory policy, which was first announced in December 2023 as part of an initial suite of policies aimed at improving road safety regulations for the trucking industry.

Trucks with a gross-vehicle-weight rating of more than 11,793 kg manufactured after 1994 will require speed limiters to operate within BC.

This device is fitted to the engine of the truck, which then regulates the maximum speed that the engine can operate, regardless of how much the driver presses down on the gas pedal.

The provincial government has stipulated that these devices must be programmed to a maximum of 105 km/hr. Vehicles required to have such devices but are not equipped or accurately programmed will result in a fine, including a “victim surcharge” of $368.

Exemptions are provided for emergency vehicles, motorhomes, and certain vehicles that are incompatible with the devices.

According to the provincial government, the device requirement brings BC into alignment with other jurisdictions, which have seen a reduction in crashes from mandating the devices. The requirements also exist in jurisdictions such as Ontario and Quebec.

BC has been updating various regulations overseeing heavy trucks with more fines, enforcements, and requirements, especially in response to the recent spate of over-height trucks colliding into highway overpasses.