Get out and vote on Saturday: BC Transit offering free transit in 26 communities

BC Transit bus on the Sea to Sky Highway near Whistler Village. (Trevor Bodnar/Resort Municipality of Whistler)

Residents across BC will be voting in their municipal government’s elections tomorrow, Saturday, October 15.

To make it more convenient for voters to get to the polling stations, BC Transit is offering free transit throughout the day on its services within 26 communities across the province.

This includes BC Transit’s bus services in Victoria, Squamish, Whistler, Chilliwack, Nanaimo, Kamloops, and Kelowna.

BC Transit’s free transit offerings in communities are a decision independently made by local governments.

It should be strongly emphasized that Metro Vancouver’s TransLink, which is not part of BC Transit, will have regular fares as usual.

Here’s the full list of the 26 communities that will have free transit on election day, October 15: