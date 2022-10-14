Get out and vote on Saturday: BC Transit offering free transit in 26 communities
Residents across BC will be voting in their municipal government’s elections tomorrow, Saturday, October 15.
To make it more convenient for voters to get to the polling stations, BC Transit is offering free transit throughout the day on its services within 26 communities across the province.
This includes BC Transit’s bus services in Victoria, Squamish, Whistler, Chilliwack, Nanaimo, Kamloops, and Kelowna.
BC Transit’s free transit offerings in communities are a decision independently made by local governments.
It should be strongly emphasized that Metro Vancouver’s TransLink, which is not part of BC Transit, will have regular fares as usual.
Here’s the full list of the 26 communities that will have free transit on election day, October 15:
- Chilliwack (includes handyDART)
- Comox Valley (includes handyDART)
- Cowichan Valley – Local service only. This does not include the 44 Cowichan Valley Connector or 70 Nanaimo Cowichan Express (includes handyDART)
- Cranbrook – (includes handyDART)
- Fort St. John (includes handyDART)
- Hazelton
- Kamloops (includes handyDART)
- Kelowna – Transit is only free within the City of Kelowna and passengers must inform the operator they are travelling to a polling station. (includes handyDART)
- Kitimat (includes handyDART)
- Merritt
- Nanaimo (Regional District of Nanaimo) – this does not include service on the 70 Nanaimo-Cowichan Express (includes handyDART)
- Port Alberni
- Powell River and qathet Regional District (includes handyDART)
- Prince George (includes handyDART)
- Prince Rupert (includes handyDART)
- Quesnel (includes handyDART)
- Revelstoke (includes handyDART)
- Salt Spring Island
- Skeena Regional (includes handyDART)
- Smithers – includes all routes and curb-to-curb service
- South Okanagan-Similkameen – there is no Saturday service for Princeton
- Squamish (includes handyDART)
- Victoria (includes handyDART)
- West Kootenay Region – Nelson, Castlegar, Trail and area (includes handyDART)
- Whistler
- Williams Lake (includes handyDART)
