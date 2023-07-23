BC teen in critical condition after nearly drowning in a lake this weekend

A 14-year-old boy who nearly drowned in a lake in the Port Moody area was transferred to hospital by a BC Air Ambulance this weekend.

Port Moody Police said first responders attended the scene after reports of an unresponsive boy at Sasamat Lake around 4 pm Saturday.

“Bystanders and Metro Vancouver parks staff pulled an unresponsive 14-year-old male from the lake and performed C.P.R. until first responders arrived,” police explained.

After being treated by paramedics and firefighters, an air ambulance transferred the teen to the hospital. He is in critical condition, police added.

“The beach was temporarily evacuated to make way for the Air Ambulance,” police said.

In a statement to Daily Hive, police said the teen was at the lake with family.

Police are still investigating what lead up to this incident but said it does not appear suspicious at this time.

Update: first responders attended a call of an unresponsive 14 y/o male found in the lake around 4pm today. The male was air lifted to hospital & remains in critical condition. If you were impacted by today’s event, our Victim Services Unit is available for you: 604-937-1313. https://t.co/JGoLZLVaQa — Port Moody Police (@PortMoodyPD) July 23, 2023

“This was a very traumatic incident and there were hundreds of people on the beach when it occurred” said Constable Sam Zacharias.

People impacted by Saturday’s incident are encouraged to call Victim Services Unit at 604-937-1313 if they need support.