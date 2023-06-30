Missing teen found safe after being lost for three days at Golden Ears Park

The search for a missing BC teen in a dense and remote forested area of the Lower Mainland has ended after she was found safe late Thursday night.

The 16-year-old is now recovering with her family after having gone missing while hiking at Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge while she was participating in a youth activity with her group more than three days ago.

The search received a lot of attention, as Ridge Meadows RCMP urged those concerned about the child’s whereabouts that it was bringing additional resources to help search including search and rescue teams and canine support.

“Upwards of 45 Search and Rescue resources have been deployed, including a helicopter,” Ridge Meadows RCMP told Daily Hive early Thursday.

The teen disappeared on the afternoon of June 27 during a hike in Golden Ears Park. She was with a group of four people when she separated from the group. The group’s attempts to locate her were ultimately unsuccessful.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue says she is now home following the tense ordeal.

This is a developing story.