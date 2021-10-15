BC teacher banned for 15 years after inappropriate relationships with students

A teacher in British Columbia has had his certificate banned for 15 years after two inappropriate relationships with students.

The discipline outcome was posted earlier this month by the BC Commissioner for Teacher Regulation. Details such as the name of the teacher, the district he taught in, and when the incidents took place aren’t specified to protect the students’ identity.

The man was employed as a high school teacher at a school district in BC.

According to the report, the teacher entered into a “sexual relationship” with Student A, whom he taught in Grade 12. After Student A graduated in June, the teacher “began a romantic and sexual relationship” with them in November, five months after graduation.

The teacher also entered into an inappropriate personal relationship with a student who was 16-years-old, who is referred to as Student B. According to the report, Student B went through many personal challenges and the two communicated frequently.

“The Teacher and Student B spoke together by phone in the evenings on many occasions and communicated by text,” the report reads. “The Teacher brought Student B to his home on a number of occasions, where he spent time alone with Student B, including from late at night until early in the morning.”

In April 2018, the Commissioner received a report about him from the District Superintendent. One month later, the teacher was ordered by the Commissioner to stop teaching until the issue was resolved.

In February 2019, however, he resigned from the school district.

It was later decided that the man’s teaching certificate would be banned for 15 years. This takes into consideration the “pattern of boundary violations by the teacher,” as well as his actions in repeatedly bringing Student B to his home to spend time alone with him.