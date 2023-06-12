Former North Vancouver teacher faces allegations of sexual assault against student

A former teacher has been arrested and formally charged after allegations of sexual assault against a student, North Vancouver RCMP says.

Anthony Vesco, who taught at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional Secondary School, is facing allegations that claim the incident occurred during his tenure while teaching at the school from 2017 to 2019.

Last month he was charged with Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Assault under the Criminal Code. After a Canada-wide warrant was issued, he was arrested by police last Tuesday in Windsor, Ontario, and released on bail, RCMP says.

Mounties add they are aware of social media posts from people who say they have been impacted or have knowledge of the incident.

“Our priorities right now are to speak with those who have not yet come forward, to gather all available evidence, and to support the victim as we undergo this process,” Cst. Mansoor Sahak said.

Investigators believe there may be additional witnesses with information about these incidents and are urging them to contact police by calling (604)-985-1311 and quote file #22-1350.

“We know that this will be upsetting news for members of the community,” Sahak added. “For some, hearing about this may reignite memories of past trauma. If you are a victim of sexual assault, please, reach out for support. We want you to know that we are here, we will listen to you, and we will support you.”

If you need support, North Vancouver RCMP’s Crisis Intervention Unit can be reached 24/7 at 604-969-7540.