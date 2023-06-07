85-year-old punched in the face in Coquitlam stranger attack

An 85-year-old man was reportedly punched in the face and is suffering from serious injuries after an unprovoked attack at a Coquitlam park.

Coquitlam RCMP is investigating the assault, hoping that anyone with more information will contact them.

The incident occurred in March at around 11 am on Saturday, March 18. Police say that the 85-year-old man was walking alone in Pioneer Park in Coquitlam when he was approached by an unknown man walking two dogs, both on leashes.

The suspect allegedly dropped the leashes, and the dogs ran toward the victim.

After the victim attempted to distance himself with his walking cane from the dogs, RCMP says the suspect ran towards the victim and punched him in the face.

The 85-year-old was severely injured, but two unidentified witnesses were able to provide assistance.

Coquitlam RCMP Corporal Alexa Hodgins thanked the witnesses for assisting the victim.

“This incident is very concerning and we are appealing to the witnesses to contact our investigators to provide further information.”

Coquitlam RCMP has described the suspect, who left the area on foot with their dogs.

The suspect was Caucasian, 5’5 tall, with a strong build. He was walking one white and one golden-orange dog at the time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the Coquitlam attack, with video footage or additional information, is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file 2023-12739.