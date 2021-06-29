What Step 3 of BC's COVID-19 restart plan means for restaurants

We can’t believe we’re saying this, but we’re almost one step closer to pre-pandemic dining vibes.

BC health officials announced on Tuesday that the province is officially entering Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan beginning Thursday, July 1.

This means restrictions on dining and liquor service in restaurants, bars, and pubs are being eased.

Liquor service will return to normal hours and group limits can be removed for both indoor and outdoor dining, although no socializing will be permitted between tables.

Starting July 1, we will no longer be limited to just six people per table when eating and drinking around the province, but please note that table limits will ultimately be determined by venues individually.

Now, all that is certainly something to cheers to!

Mask wearing, however, will be recommended in all indoor public spaces for those above the age of 12 who are not yet fully vaccinated.

For the full lowdown on what Step 3 means for the province, head here.