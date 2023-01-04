Plan ahead: Here are all of BC's statutory holidays in 2023

Get ready for some long-weekend traffic annoyances but also some amazing sleep-in days.

There are 10 statutory holidays in BC to look forward to in 2023, where many workers will have the day off.

Others will earn that coveted stat pay for keeping things at their workplace on an even keel.

But despite what you may have been led to believe, there are several holidays in Canada that aren’t officially stats in British Columbia.

Easter Sunday and Easter Monday are not statutory holidays in BC.

The National Day for Truth and Reconciliation is also not a statutory holiday in the province, so unless your company is federally regulated, you might be working on September 30.

Other days that aren’t stats? St. Patrick’s Day, Valentine’s Day, or Boxing Day.

Daylight Saving Time in 2023 starts on Sunday, March 12 and ends on Sunday, November 5. Those days are not statutory holidays either.

Here are all the holidays for 2023 in BC.