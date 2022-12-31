News

Mark your calendars: All the Canadian statutory holidays in 2023

Ty Jadah
Ty Jadah
|
Dec 31 2022, 3:56 pm
Mark your calendars: All the Canadian statutory holidays in 2023
PENpics Studio/Shutterstock

As the calendar flips to 2023, take note of all the statutory holidays in Canada for the new year.

There are 13 public holidays in Canada which are off days and then the classics: Valentine’s Day (February 14), St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), Mother’s Day (May 14), and Father’s Day (June 18) — which are not stat holidays.

But we’d recommend telling your boss about that “dentist appointment” for St. Patrick’s Day…

Take note that most school boards in 2023 will start the school year on September 5 (the day after Labour Day).

Daylight saving time in 2023 starts on Sunday, March 12 and ends on Sunday, November 5.

Have at it, Canada. Here are all the holidays for 2023.

Holiday  Date in 2023 Observance
New Year’s Day January 1 (Sunday) National
Islander Day February 20 (Monday) PEI
Louis Riel Day February 20 (Monday) Manitoba
Heritage Day February 20 (Monday) Nova Scotia
Family Day February 20 (Monday) BC, AB, SK, ON, NB
Good Friday April 7 (Friday) National (except Quebec)
Easter Monday April 10 (Monday) Quebec
Victoria Day May 22 (Monday) National (except NB, NS, NL)
Aboriginal Day June 21 Northwest Territories
St. Jean Baptiste Day June 24 (Saturday) Quebec
Canada Day July 1 (Saturday) National
Civic Holiday August 7 (Monday) AB, BC, SK, ON, NB, NU
Labour Day September 4 (Monday) National
National Day for Truth and Reconciliation September 30 (Monday) National (federally regulated workplaces only)
Thanksgiving Day October 9 (Monday) National (except NB, NS, NL)
Remembrance Day November 11 (Saturday) National (except MB, ON, QC, NS)
Christmas Day December 25 (Monday) National
Boxing Day December 26 (Tuesday) Ontario
Ty JadahTy Jadah
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.