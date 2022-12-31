Mark your calendars: All the Canadian statutory holidays in 2023
Dec 31 2022, 3:56 pm
As the calendar flips to 2023, take note of all the statutory holidays in Canada for the new year.
There are 13 public holidays in Canada which are off days and then the classics: Valentine’s Day (February 14), St. Patrick’s Day (March 17), Mother’s Day (May 14), and Father’s Day (June 18) — which are not stat holidays.
But we’d recommend telling your boss about that “dentist appointment” for St. Patrick’s Day…
Take note that most school boards in 2023 will start the school year on September 5 (the day after Labour Day).
Daylight saving time in 2023 starts on Sunday, March 12 and ends on Sunday, November 5.
Have at it, Canada. Here are all the holidays for 2023.
|Holiday
|Date in 2023
|Observance
|New Year’s Day
|January 1 (Sunday)
|National
|Islander Day
|February 20 (Monday)
|PEI
|Louis Riel Day
|February 20 (Monday)
|Manitoba
|Heritage Day
|February 20 (Monday)
|Nova Scotia
|Family Day
|February 20 (Monday)
|BC, AB, SK, ON, NB
|Good Friday
|April 7 (Friday)
|National (except Quebec)
|Easter Monday
|April 10 (Monday)
|Quebec
|Victoria Day
|May 22 (Monday)
|National (except NB, NS, NL)
|Aboriginal Day
|June 21
|Northwest Territories
|St. Jean Baptiste Day
|June 24 (Saturday)
|Quebec
|Canada Day
|July 1 (Saturday)
|National
|Civic Holiday
|August 7 (Monday)
|AB, BC, SK, ON, NB, NU
|Labour Day
|September 4 (Monday)
|National
|National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
|September 30 (Monday)
|National (federally regulated workplaces only)
|Thanksgiving Day
|October 9 (Monday)
|National (except NB, NS, NL)
|Remembrance Day
|November 11 (Saturday)
|National (except MB, ON, QC, NS)
|Christmas Day
|December 25 (Monday)
|National
|Boxing Day
|December 26 (Tuesday)
|Ontario