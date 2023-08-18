If you love animals and getting paid a decent wage, the BC SPCA is hiring for jobs that might be right up your alley.

While some positions require specific certifications, many roles only require you to be a high school graduate with a valid diploma.

Best of all, nearly all available positions pay better than minimum wage.

Whether you want to be paws-on or behind a desk, the BC SPCA offers jobs catering to all types of folks.

BC SPCA is searching for an Animal Care Specialist in West Vancouver. The part-time permanent position offers 32 hours a week at $22 per hour. The job would require the successful applicant to support shelter-based animals by feeding and cleaning kennels, socializing them, and transporting them as needed. Qualifications needed to apply include a high school diploma, a valid licence, and a sound knowledge of animals. Experience in kennel or animal care is an asset.

If you’d like a little distance from the animals, the BC SPCA is also looking to hire a part-time receptionist in Vancouver, and the role pays $20.66 per hour.

In a bit of a higher-level role, the BC SPCA Richmond location is looking for a full-time assistant manager. While the BC SPCA doesn’t list a wage expectation for this position, Glass Door estimates you can make up to $54,000. The position calls for three to five years of related experience, a valid driver’s licence, and an interest in animal welfare.

If you are fond of farm animals, the BC SPCA is looking for a farm animal care attendant in Surrey. The position pays $20 per hour, and you can read more about it here.

For a complete list of jobs on offer from the BC SPCA, click here.