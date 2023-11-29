Fur-ever homes for the holidays: BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions

The BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering half-price adoptions to free up space for animals and to help them find forever homes in time for the holidays.

From December 1 to 15, the BC SPCA is offering 50% off all adoption fees of companion animals like dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small animals.

Adrienne McBride, the BC SPCA’s senior director of Community Animal Centres, cautions potential adopters from “getting caught up in the spirit” and adopting an animal to give as a gift or without consideration for their long-term needs.

“It is too hard on an animal to be brought into a home and then returned because someone was surprised and unprepared for the responsibility or the time commitment being a pet guardian takes,” McBride said in a release, though she adds that there are exceptions to the rule.

“If a family has already made the decision to bring a pet into their home and they want it to be a surprise for their children, then that is one way a seasonal ‘gift’ can work.”

The BC SPCA announcement of half-price adoptions comes just days after the non-profit animal welfare charity took 44 animals into care after they were found in “shockingly unsanitary conditions.” They included 37 small-breed dogs, including two moms with seven puppies, two Bernedoodles, and five cats.



“We rely on caring donations during this season of giving and there are lots of fun ways to give to the animals,” McBride added. “You can make a donation and send an e-card to a loved one, make a purchase from our online store, or send a gift of care to an animal through our gift catalogue You can also give the gift of your time.

“Volunteering as a foster is an amazing way to help these animals enjoy the comfort of a home for the holidays and throughout the year while they’re looking for their forever family.”

Anyone interested in adopting a new furry best friend can visit the BC SPCA’s website to view available animals and learn more about the adoption process.

With files from Nikitha Martins