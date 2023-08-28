BC SPCA offering half-price adoptions for limited time

The BC Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) is offering half-price adoptions to free up space for animals affected by wildfires threatening communities across the province.

According to a statement from the BC SPCA, it is already caring for a large number of adoptable animals, so it is once again offering 50% off the adoption fees of companion animals, like dogs, cats, puppies, kittens, rabbits, guinea pigs, and other small animals.

This promotion runs until September 1.

So while more pets find their fur-ever homes, the BC SPCA said it “can continue providing emergency response for animals in crisis across the province.”

“Understandably, there is less adoption interest right now from the areas most impacted by the wildfires. Through the BC SPCA’s Drive for Lives program, we have been able to move most of our adoptable pets out of the fire-affected areas so they can get a fresh start,” explains Breanne Beckett, senior manager.

“This promotion is a great way for us to find these incredible animals their new homes faster while also freeing up capacity for emergency boarding of animals impacted by the fires.”

Here are the BC SPCA locations this promotion applies to:

Anyone interested in adopting a new furry best friend can visit the BC SPCA’s website to view available animals and learn more about the adoption process.