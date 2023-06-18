Parts of BC could see snow just days before official start of summer

The summer solstice is just a few days away, but The Weather Network is warning that an “atmospheric time warp” moving toward Western Canada is bringing enough cold air and plenty of moisture leading to heavy snows in parts of BC.

Spring is coming to a strange end for some areas in BC, as the start of the week is expected to bring a dose of snowfall.

Early Sunday morning, Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement, which is expected to stay in place until Tuesday.

There is potential for wet snow over highway passes of the southwest interior, which can create slippery conditions for drivers.

“A cold trough of low pressure is moving over southwestern BC, bringing precipitation and lowering snow levels,” ECCC explained. “The snow level will lower to approximately 1400 meters this morning and persist until Tuesday morning.”

❄️June-uary arrives! 👀Be prepared for slippery roads as periods of snow impact highway passes Sunday June 18 to Tuesday June 20, 2023. @DriveBC#BCstormhttps://t.co/qQkTw6Rz5a, pic.twitter.com/mM2MYRT5Li — ECCC Weather British Columbia (@ECCCWeatherBC) June 18, 2023

On Sunday, scattered flurries are expected over the Pennask summit of Okanagan Connector. Meanwhile, a mix of wet flurries and rain showers is possible near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass, and Helmer Lake Summit.

“Precipitation will become more steady on Monday morning and continue through Tuesday morning. The Okanagan Connector will experience wet snow, while the other passes may have a mixture of wet snow and rain, resulting in slippery road surfaces. “

Drivers are advised to use extra caution on the road and drive at reduced speeds when encountering slippery road conditions.

“Weather in the mountains can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions,” ECCC said.

Road conditions are available at DriveBC.

Foks you plan on hiking to Banff and/or Jasper National Park are being warned by the Weather Network that they may encounter some snowy scenery.

“Pack plenty of warm clothes and keep a snow shovel and emergency supplies handy if you’re heading into the region during this unusual summertime snowfall,” the network advised.

While areas with lower elevations will be able to avoid the winter-like weather, “chilly daytime highs and dreary conditions will prevail below 1800 m.”

Kelowna may just be the city’s coldest day since the end of April Sunday if it reaches the predicted high of 15°C.

For folks living in Vancouver, it’s probably a good idea to keep an umbrella handy and to dress up in something cozy.

The Weather Network predicts Monday to be a rainy day which will feel like about 12°C.

The temperature will warm up when the sun comes out mid-way through the week.