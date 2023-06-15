Gloomy forecast ahead for Vancouver as sun checks out

For the next few days, it’s probably a good idea to keep an umbrella handy amid the flipping weather pattern in Vancouver.

According to The Weather Network’s forecast, the sun seems to be checking out for the next few days a pretty gloomy forecast is about the settle in for the region.

Thursday may be the last dry day Vancouver sees for a while.

The upcoming forecast predicts showers up until next Wednesday.

There may be a little bit of sun over the weekend but temperatures are expected to stay relatively low for the week.

Friday will kick start the gloomy days ahead with clouds and showers.

The temperatures are expected to drop from 18°C Friday to 13°C on Sunday.

It may slightly warm up at the beginning of next week, hovering around 15°C to 17°C.

Next Thursday is when we can expect a break from the rain and the temperature warning up to about 20°C.