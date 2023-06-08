A 125-year-old weather record was just broken in Metro Vancouver

It was a hot one around Metro Vancouver on Wednesday and one city broke a temperature record that had been in place since 1898.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Pitt Meadows reached 32ºC yesterday, breaking the record of 30.2ºC that was set 125 years ago.

Other cities around BC also broke records, including the Hope area which hit 31.2ºC, breaking a record from 1948.

Lytton also hit a new record high of 36.9ºC. The previous record of 36.7ºC was set in 1948.

It’s unlikely more records will be broken this week as temperatures drop around the South Coast.

Despite the slight drop in temperatures, there is still an air quality advisory up for parts of Metro Vancouver because of wildfire smoke.

Degraded air quality and hazy conditions in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley are due mainly to two out-of-control wildfires burning near Harrison Lake, producing considerable smoke. Expect concentrations of smoke to vary widely due to temperatures, winds, and wildfire behaviour.

With files from Sarah Anderson