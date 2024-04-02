BC's small independent wineries show resilience amid challenges

It’s recently been well-documented how the deep freeze that hit the Okanagan Valley in January has dealt a severe blow to vineyards, leaving them devastated and unable to produce grapes for this year’s harvest.

This setback is especially difficult for small, independent BC wineries, which already grapple with a myriad of challenges.

Beyond the increasing battle with climate change and its resulting unpredictable and extreme weather events, these businesses must also contend with the complexities of limited access to distribution channels, competition with larger producers, and navigating regulations — all of which can significantly impact production and profitability.

Despite the increasing number of hurdles, small, independent BC wineries have shown remarkable resilience in overcoming them.

In recent years, BC wineries have faced severe weather events, including deep freezes and wildfires. The deep freezes of the last two winters have caused widespread damage to vineyards, resulting in reduced yields and increased production costs for many small wineries.

Similarly, annual wildfires pose a significant threat to vineyards, not only due to direct damage from flames but also from smoke taint, which can affect the quality of grapes and wine.

Outside of these climatic events, one of the most significant challenges faced by small, independent BC wineries is limited access to distribution channels.

Unlike larger producers with established networks, smaller wineries often struggle to get their wines onto store shelves and restaurant menus. This can severely limit their reach and impact their ability to grow their business.

Competition with larger producers is another major consideration. The larger companies often have greater resources and marketing budgets, allowing them to dominate the market and overshadow smaller, independent wineries. This can make it difficult for small wineries to stand out and attract customers, particularly those who may be more inclined to choose a well-known brand over a lesser-known one.

Navigating regulations is yet another hurdle for small, independent wineries. The BC wine industry is subject to a complex web of regulations and laws that govern everything from production and labelling to distribution and sales. For small wineries with limited resources, understanding and complying with these regulations can be a daunting task, often requiring legal expertise that may be beyond their means.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Many small, independent BC wineries are overcoming these obstacles and thriving in the industry.

“We are fortunate that we made the painful cash flow decision to bottle and keep all our very robust 2022 wines, so we have a very good supply of wines to carry us for a while,” says Meyer Family Vineyards co-owner Jak Meyer.

“2023 was smaller but it has turned out to be one of, if not the most, anticipated vintage we have ever had… we expect our sales to be a record year, cash flow record year, due to the low input costs from low yields.”

Their primary focus is on building strong relationships with local retailers, restaurants, and consumers. By emphasizing their unique story, dedication to quality, and connection to the local community, small wineries differentiate themselves from larger competitors and attract a loyal following.

Collaboration is another key strategy for small wineries. By working together with other local producers, they can pool resources, share knowledge, and collectively market their wines to a wider audience. This can help level the playing field with larger producers and increase their visibility in the market.

“My real focus from a public perspective is to encourage people to visit the Okanagan, and in particular the small wineries that generally don’t have significant distribution channels. They would really benefit from increased cellar door sales.” Says John Skinner, proprietor of Painted Rock Estate Winery.

“They are essentially the fabric of our industry, and we need them to survive. The additional significant benefit would be our partners, the hotels and restaurants who we all are so dependent on.”

The best way to ensure these wineries continue to produce exceptional wines and contribute to the rich tapestry of the BC wine industry is to buy local, buy direct, and visit these businesses to (quite literally) taste the fruits of their labour.

With April being #BCWineMonth, what better reason do you need to plan a visit now?

