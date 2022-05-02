NewsVentureTransportationCanadaUrbanized

These eight small BC airports are finally open to international travel again

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
May 2 2022, 4:44 pm
These eight small BC airports are finally open to international travel again
JL IMAGES/Shutterstock

After being closed to international travel for more than two years, a handful of small airports in BC are now open to international flights.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced last week that they would return border services at nearly 50 small airports coast to coast in May.

These smaller airports have been greatly affected by temporary COVID-19 measures, but now they’ll once again be able to accommodate international travellers.

All travellers coming into Canada must be eligible to enter Canada, meet all entry requirements, and have their passports.

And, since COVID-19, travellers should complete their ArriveCAN submission – including their vaccine information – within 72 hours of getting to the border.

For more information on COVID-19-related changes to Canada’s ports of entry, you can check out CBSA’s website.

Here’s the full list of which BC airports will have CBSA service again, with operating hours included:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Harbour Air Seaplanes (@harbourair)

Small airports resuming border service in BC

  • Boundary Bay Airport – Hours of service: 10 am to 6 pm, seven days/week
  • Brechin Point Seaplane – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, seven days/week
  • Campbell River Airport – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, seven days/week
  • Castlegar Airport – Hours of service: Telephone reporting
  • Eckhart’s Airport Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, seven days/week
  • Patricia Bay Floats – Hours of service: 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, seven days/week
  • Port Hardy Airport – Hours of service: 8 am to 12 am, seven days/week
  • Vancouver Harbour Flight Centre – Hours of service: 24 hours, seven days/week
GET THE LATEST REAL ESTATE, ARCHITECTURE, URBAN ISSUES, AND TRANSPORTATION NEWS DIRECTLY TO YOUR INBOX. SUBSCRIBE TO URBANIZED:
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Sarah AndersonSarah Anderson
+ News
+ Venture
+ Transportation
+ Canada
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT