These eight small BC airports are finally open to international travel again

After being closed to international travel for more than two years, a handful of small airports in BC are now open to international flights.

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced last week that they would return border services at nearly 50 small airports coast to coast in May.

These smaller airports have been greatly affected by temporary COVID-19 measures, but now they’ll once again be able to accommodate international travellers.

All travellers coming into Canada must be eligible to enter Canada, meet all entry requirements, and have their passports.

And, since COVID-19, travellers should complete their ArriveCAN submission – including their vaccine information – within 72 hours of getting to the border.

For more information on COVID-19-related changes to Canada's ports of entry, you can check out CBSA's website.

Small airports resuming border service in BC