Sushi grass and drink umbrellas off the menu as BC's plastic rules tighten

Grabbing your early morning coffee or afternoon lunch may look a little different starting Wednesday.

BC restaurants can no longer offer you single-use plastic forks and many other items will no longer be available unless you ask, as the Province cracks down on plastic use.

Items like sushi grass, which has traditionally been the divider between your meal and the wasabi, will no longer be a fixture on the plate at your favourite Japanese restaurant.

Although Vancouver already has regulations in place, this will be another layer in an effort to reduce waste and pollution, and for some customers, it might be an adjustment.

This adds to the Canada-wide ban that came into effect in December 2022, which prohibited the manufacture, import, and sale of six single-use plastic items:

check-out bags

cutlery

foodservice ware made from or containing problematic plastics that are hard to recycle

stir sticks

straws (with some medical and accessibility exceptions)

ring carriers (was enacted June 2023)

