BC considering shorter gap between first and second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Health officials in British Columbia say that they’re considering a shorter window between the first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The announcement was made on Monday afternoon during a press conference with Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Henry says that the province has reached “a new and encouraging point” in vaccine supply, with more than a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines expected throughout the month of May.

“This is good news for all of us,” she stressed. “It means everybody who’s eligible will have access to a vaccine before Canada Day and we think significantly before that. And that leads us to think about the interval we have between dose one and dose two.”

In early March, health officials announced that they would be adjusting the window between when a first and second dose of two-dose COVID-19 vaccines are issued. The interval was extended to 16 weeks, with health officials stating that protection from a first dose lasts for at least four months.

Henry says that now, with the significant increase expected in immunizations, combined with supply, officials will be looking at how they can reduce that window of time between doses.

“With the increased supply that we have, we are looking at the potential of decreasing the interval to less than 16 weeks for most people,” she explains. “Right now, those people that received their vaccines early on in the program are getting notified about their second dose.”

“We’ve been doing that and will continue to do that as more people get up to that three-to-four-month mark in the next month.”

This week, adults in the province over the age of 50 will be able to register and book an immunization appointment.