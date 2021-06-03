Health officials in British Columbia will be detailing the province’s second dose plan for anyone who received the AstraZeneca or COVISHIELD COVID-19 vaccine.

At 2 pm during Thursday’s COVID-19 press conference, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will give further details.

“On Thursday, I will provide the details of our Dose 2 approach for those who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Henry said during Monday’s COVID-19 announcement.

“We have updates on information so that people can make the best decision for them around which vaccine they want to receive for their second dose.”

In May, health officials announced that they would be holding British Columbia’s remaining quantities of the AstraZeneca vaccine specifically for second doses.

At the same time, they said, BC has an “ample” vaccine supply, and “everyone will receive their second dose within 16 weeks of their first vaccine.”

Last week, Henry announced that they would dramatically reduce the interval between the first and second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for those who received Pfizer or Moderna.

“We now have sufficient, confirmed deliveries of vaccine in our age-based program — that’s the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — that we can move up the interval,” she explained.

“We started to do that as more vaccine became available in the last few weeks and moved it up to people getting their invites for second doses at about 13 weeks. Now for most people, we will be moving it up to about eight weeks.”

At the time, Henry noted recent clinical data which suggested that longer intervals between the AstraZeneca vaccine may be beneficial.

Thursday’s update is scheduled to take place at 2 pm and can be streamed online.