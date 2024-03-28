BC renter pop quiz: Do you know your rental rights?
Renting can feel overwhelming in BC, especially in a city like Vancouver, and particularly if you don’t know your rights.
So, we’ve decided to put you to the test.
With April 1 around the corner, many people are moving into new places, including first-time renters. Sometimes, you have to learn the hard way, or you can take this renter rights quiz and get a tiny bit more prepared for the wild world of renting in Vancouver and BC.
How well do you know your rights as a renter in BC?
Daily Hive sourced questions and answers by scouring through the BC government’s resources on renting.
We’ve also included a few generic questions about the rental world of BC.
Good luck! And don’t worry, you won’t get evicted from this article if you fail.
Let’s begin:
Seeing a blank page? Just scroll up a bit to see the “view score” button.
Let us know how you did and if you learned anything about renting in Vancouver and BC.
