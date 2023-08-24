RCMP officers responded to screaming coming from a BC home and encountered a furry “masked bandit.”

On August 22, West Shore RCMP responded to a call which, in a statement, the force called “very unusual.”

West Shore RCMP received the screaming report at around 9:40 pm, coming from a home on the 500 block of Leckfield Avenue in Langford, BC.

Another call was received from the exact location moments later to report that a dog had been attacked.

RCMP discovered that a little intruder was behind the commotion.

“As it turns out, the medium-sized dog had been attacked by a raccoon in the yard. The dog ran back into its home and was followed by a raccoon,” West Shore RCMP said.

“After fighting with the residents of the home, the raccoon was now trapped in the bathroom.”

The owner of the home called the police to get help for removing the raccoon.

Unfortunately, animal control wasn’t available, so the officers had to take matters into their own hands. Thankfully, some video footage was made available, courtesy of the homeowners, and it looks like a found footage horror movie.

A very bizarre call for us, we responded to a call of screaming coming from a home. Turns out a racoon had invaded the home and attacked a dog and the residents. They managed to trap the racoon in the bathroom and called for help, Animal Control was not available so… pic.twitter.com/oerH6OjGlj — West Shore RCMP (@WestshoreRCMP) August 24, 2023

RCMP says the raccoon was secured and released outside after a decent fight.

The dog and other residents of the home received minor injuries.