Metro Vancouver Airbnb host with over 150 listings responds to criticisms

BC recently unveiled regulations targeting short-term rentals on platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo, and one Metro Vancouver host is responding to criticisms about how he uses the platform.

On Wednesday, some X users found Jordan Deyrmenjian’s profile, which suggests he has over 160 listings to his name.

They can take that link down for now to avoid attention, but here’s another: https://t.co/zWgEbP4mR2 Just click on the host name/profile photo to see how many listings they each have. https://t.co/qy8vbXKyoi — Jeannette M, RHN (@VancouverRHN) October 25, 2023

What are the concerns?

Some BC residents who favour BC’s new regulations feel like Airbnb and some hosts are taking rental stock away from those who need homes, instead shifting the focus to tourists, using Airbnb as a tool for profit.

“It’s just sickening. All of these people who think their ‘investments’ should come before people having a decent place to live,” said one X user.

Other users, like @bearcat47700732, suggested these hosts aren’t all owners, but some are property managers.

“Why is there so much misinformation being shared and cruelty towards working-class people. We are misdirecting our anger people,” the user wrote in part.

Deyrmenjian himself told Daily Hive he doesn’t own all the properties.

“I never said they are owners. But they are still essentially operating an illegal hotel. I know for a fact that many of their units violate city of Vancouver STR laws. It’s not mostly folks making a small extra buck. It’s big fucking business,” the X user responded.

“I’m not under an illusion that the hosts of 194 properties own them all. But that doesn’t make it less problematic! [Corporatized] hosts obscure who the primary resident or leaseholder is – is it the owner? A tenant? An LLC? ”

Responding to criticism

We contacted Deyrmenjian, the founder and CEO of Artin Properties, who is listed on Airbnb as a Metro Vancouver host. We asked him what he makes of people’s concerns about using Airbnb the way he, other hosts, and other property management firms are using it.

“I completely understand the concerns, especially given the housing situation in Vancouver,” Deyrmenjian told Daily Hive.

He believes that the focus of the conversation should shift to creating a balanced housing market that can cater to both long-term residents in need and those who need temporary shelter “without compromising Vancouver’s unique character and appeal.”

Deyrmenjian says the properties he manages offer shelter and housing for people from various backgrounds.

“I vividly recall my own looming anxiety of securing a future in my beloved city. However, it’s essential to differentiate between short-term and 30-day rentals and long-term housing. The properties I manage cater to a distinct segment of guests, many of whom come through our network and platforms, such as Airbnb. We serve people in emergency situations, those affected by events like the Kelowna fires, displaced families due to flooded homes and frozen pipes bursting through the winter, patients with extended hospital needs and surgeries, professionals from the film industry, and businesses that play a vital role in Vancouver’s economy.”

We also asked Deyrmenjian about his thoughts on the regulations themselves.

“Change is a constant in business, and adapting to new regulations is part of that,” he said.

He told Daily Hive that while he understands the regulations, he will still focus on serving the needs of guests who need furnished accommodations.

“There will be a significant negative impact if the definition of a short-term rental remains anything less than 90 days, especially for major cities like Vancouver, Victoria, Surrey, and Kelowna.”

BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon addressed the critical post himself, responding by reiterating why BC is introducing regulations in the first place.

This is the very thing we are addressing with our Short term legislation. Homes are for living in – they’re not commodities for speculation and profit. https://t.co/z3mztR5rzi — Ravi Kahlon (@KahlonRav) October 26, 2023

“Operators with multiple listings are taking homes off the long-term market to make big profits while people pay the price – it can’t go on like this. The legislation is comprehensive and designed to target areas with high housing needs,” Kahlon said when the regulations were announced.

Do you agree with Deyrmenjian’s points? Let us know in the comments.