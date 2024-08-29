Written for Daily Hive Urbanized by Samarth Chandola, who is running in the October 2024 provincial election in the riding of North Vancouver-Seymour for the Conservative Party of BC. He is a tech entrepreneur and investor.

As we move through 2024, it’s evident that the rising cost of living in British Columbia is a critical issue that needs to be addressed with urgency and precision.

The challenges we face are multifaceted, and solving them requires a nuanced understanding of the underlying problems and a commitment to implementing effective solutions. The current BC NDP government has focused heavily on large-scale projects and government expansion, but these efforts have done little to address the day-to-day struggles of BC residents.

It’s time to refocus on what truly matters: creating well-paying jobs, lowering costs, and ensuring efficient government operations.

Delivering well-paying private sector jobs

The recent Labour Force Survey highlights a concerning trend: BC lost 10,300 jobs in July 2024, continuing a pattern of weak private sector job creation.

Since 2022, this province has seen only 5,300 new private sector jobs, while the public sector has added 63,800 jobs. This means that for every new private sector job, there have been 12 public sector jobs created.

This imbalance is unsustainable.

A thriving private sector is crucial for economic growth and prosperity, as it drives innovation, attracts investment, and provides diverse workforce opportunities.

To attract investment back to the province, we must focus on reducing our provincial debt and balancing the budget. S&P Global has downgraded BC’s credit rating twice in the last two years, reflecting a lack of confidence in the province’s fiscal management. Investors seek stability and assurance, and by demonstrating fiscal responsibility, we can rebuild their confidence and encourage the flow of outside capital into BC.

This, in turn, will stimulate economic growth and create more private sector jobs, which are essential for long-term prosperity.

Bringing costs down

The cost of living in BC has been driven up by a combination of rising taxes, increased regulation, and inflation. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2024 shows a 2.6% increase from the previous year, with shelter costs rising by 6.9% and food prices by 3.3%.

These increases are straining household budgets, making it harder for families to afford basic necessities. To bring costs down, we need to cut taxes and rightsize regulations, which will boost free market competition and foster innovation.

By reducing the tax burden on businesses and individuals, we can stimulate economic activity and encourage spending, which in turn drives growth. We must focus on attracting investment by fostering an environment that encourages innovation and reduces unnecessary regulatory burdens. By cutting red tape and streamlining processes, we can make BC a more attractive destination for businesses, particularly in high-growth sectors like technology, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

Investing in these areas not only creates well-paying jobs but also positions BC as a leader in the global economy. It’s time to focus on empowering the private sector, which has historically been the engine of economic growth and job creation.

This approach not only makes life more affordable for residents but also creates a more dynamic and competitive economy where businesses can thrive and grow.

Cutting the government’s waste

One of the most pressing issues facing BC today is government inefficiency and wasteful spending.

The ballooning costs of projects like Metro Vancouver Regional District’s North Shore Waste Treatment Plant, which escalated from $700 million to $4 billion, are a stark reminder of the need for better fiscal management.

Since 2017, the government workforce has expanded by 31%, yet this growth has not translated into better governance or improved services for the public.

To address this, we must take concrete steps to eliminate wasteful spending and improve operational efficiency.

First, we should prioritize projects based on their utility to people and the urgency of their needs. This means avoiding debacles such as the Royal BC Museum upgrade, which was announced and then shelved after public outrage for what was effectively a $1 billion vanity project for the BC NDP. It offered little immediate benefits to residents. Instead, we need to prioritize infrastructure projects that directly impact the public, such as upgrading healthcare facilities or expanding affordable housing.

Second, we must recognize the difference between capital and operational expenditure deficits. While a capital expenditure deficit can be justified, as it contributes to long-term infrastructure and services that get amortized over time, the alarm bells are ringing because our operational budgets have been running deficits under the current government. This is where immediate corrective action is needed. Implementing stricter oversight and cost management protocols on large infrastructure projects, like the Surrey-Langley SkyTrain extension, can further prevent budget blowouts.

This includes regular audits, transparent reporting, and accountability measures to ensure that projects are completed on time and within budget.

Third, we should streamline government operations by reducing bureaucratic redundancies and embracing digital transformation to improve service delivery while cutting costs. By adopting these specific measures, we can redirect funds towards initiatives that genuinely improve the quality of life for British Columbians and restore public trust in government spending.

A balanced and prosperous future

The challenges facing British Columbia are significant, but they are not insurmountable. The province needs a renewed focus on creating well-paying private sector jobs, addressing the rising cost of living, and cutting government waste.

A prosperous and balanced future for BC hinges on strategic decisions that prioritize economic growth and fiscal responsibility.

By fostering an environment that attracts private investment, reduces unnecessary expenses, and streamlines government operations, BC can become a more attractive destination for businesses and provide a better quality of life for its residents. Achieving these goals requires a shift in focus — from costly vanity projects and expanding public sector employment to sustainable, long-term economic planning that benefits all British Columbians.

This approach will ensure that BC remains a competitive, vibrant place for both businesses and families, where economic opportunities are plentiful, and the cost of living is manageable. The time for real solutions and decisive action is now.