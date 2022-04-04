BC Premier John Horgan tests positive for COVID-19

BC Premier John Horgan has revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

Horgan, who recently underwent treatment for throat cancer is immunocompromised, but revealed that his symptoms are mild.

“I’m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve.”

Horgan shared the news on Twitter.

Horgan’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes as the province is scaling back its COVID-19 protocols. The mask mandate was recently lifted, and the BC Vaccine Card is set to expire later this week.

“Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated,” wrote Horgan in his tweet.

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, my symptoms are mild and that is thanks to being fully vaccinated. I’m following public health guidance, isolating and working from home until my symptoms resolve. — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 4, 2022

The news comes on the heels of Horgan facing heat for the way he addressed people feeling uneasy about BC’s lifting of restrictions and protocols.