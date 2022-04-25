It’s not every day that you get an exchange this heated at the BC Legislature, but Monday was a banger, and it involved BC Premier John Horgan and an F-bomb.

The altercation began when BC Liberal MLA Trevor Halford criticized the BC NDP and Health Minister Adrian Dix for how they’ve handled primary care. Halford talked about having access to a family doctor, which many British Columbians are currently worried about.

“At the end of the day, a million British Columbians are without a family doctor,” he said.

He referred to a fact sheet and suggested that by 10 am, 13 walk-in clinics in Surrey are at capacity.

Premier Horgan responded by saying that Minister Dix was working “24 hours a day to improve healthcare for people in British Columbia.”

The response was met by raucous applause from the BC NDP cohort.

Horgan continued speaking but was interrupted by heckling from the BC Liberals.

“They don’t want an answer, Honourable Speaker, because they’re part of the problem, that’s why!”

Horgan’s patience was slowly tested as the heckling continued, and he reached a breaking point.

“Do you wanna hear it, man? Do you wanna hear it, or do you just wanna hear your voice? Why don’t you go in the bathroom and talk to yourself in there because you don’t wanna hear answers in this place. Seriously!”

“Do you care? Do you really care? Or do you wanna hear yourself? Do you want a headline, or do you want action?” This is when Horgan truly had enough and dropped what sounds like an F-bomb.

At that point, it got so heated that a recess was called.

Horgan could be seen jawing at the opposition still, and Minister Selina Robinson put a hand on his shoulder to stop him.

The premier addressed the incident on Twitter.

If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring. pic.twitter.com/T27OxScmH8 — John Horgan (@jjhorgan) April 25, 2022

Who said politics were boring?

You can watch the full exchange here.