BC Premier apologizes after staff posts wrong text with Holocaust Remembrance statement

BC’s Premier David Eby is saying “sorry” after a member of his team posted the wrong text with a statement marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The X post was shared on Eb’s account Saturday but has since been deleted. However, social media users screenshotted the post, which read, “This province has no place for bigotry and racism. We stand with the Muslim community throughout Canada on this sorrowful day of remembrance.”



Attached to the post was the statement in remembrance of the six million Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust and action the province said it is committed to work on to “understand and empathize with the unfathomable loss.”

Eby shared a post to acknowledge the incorrect message shared on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“The mistake was noticed immediately and removed but it should not have occurred,” he said. “I’m very sorry for any pain it may have caused, and the distraction from such an important day.”

This post comes amid tensions connected to the Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.

While some X users have accepted Eby’ apology, others are calling on the staff member to be held accountable.

Your apology sounds genuine, but it may require some soul searching on your part as to why such an egregious error was made. –a concerned BC constituent. — BC Girl (@FraserVal_girl) January 28, 2024

Fire the staffer. Today. Now. — 🍏🇮🇱🇨🇦 Georganne Was Right 🇺🇸🇮🇱🍎 (@georganneb) January 28, 2024

Who was the team member? Are they still a member of your team? — Michael Mulligan (@mulliganmt) January 28, 2024

Will someone be held accountable? — JimRivaitYEG (@yegrguy) January 28, 2024



Others said the apology came too late.

Dude. It’s too late — Cryptameria🇨🇦🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@EllieMaeWest666) January 28, 2024