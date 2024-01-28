News

Jan 28 2024, 8:03 pm
BC Premier apologizes after staff posts wrong text with Holocaust Remembrance statement
Province of British Columbia

BC’s Premier David Eby is saying “sorry” after a member of his team posted the wrong text with a statement marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The X post was shared on Eb’s account Saturday but has since been deleted. However, social media users screenshotted the post, which read, “This province has no place for bigotry and racism. We stand with the Muslim community throughout Canada on this sorrowful day of remembrance.”


Attached to the post was the statement in remembrance of the six million Jewish lives lost during the Holocaust and action the province said it is committed to work on to “understand and empathize with the unfathomable loss.”

Eby shared a post to acknowledge the incorrect message shared on Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“The mistake was noticed immediately and removed but it should not have occurred,” he said. “I’m very sorry for any pain it may have caused, and the distraction from such an important day.”

This post comes amid tensions connected to the Israel-Hamas war, which has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced millions of people.

While some X users have accepted Eby’ apology, others are calling on the staff member to be held accountable.


Others said the apology came too late.

