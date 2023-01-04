The 2023 forecast for BC: Rain likely with high probability of potholes (PHOTOS)

The 2023 winter storms that hit BC have left a parting gift in the form of significant potholes.

You might have already seen some of the large potholes on major BC roadways, like the Ironworkers Memorial Second Narrows Crossing, which will actually be closed later tonight for repairs.

The BC Ministry of Transportation suggests that you may be seeing more potholes on the road this year.

A statement from the ministry reads, “Potholes are expected to be more frequent this year due to the recent snow and sub-zero temperatures followed by heavy rain, which increased cracking and allowed additional moisture under the surface of the asphalt.”

The ministry added that maintenance contractors try to repair potholes as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of drivers.

Most, if not all, municipalities across Metro Vancouver are dealing with potholes, and cities like Richmond are asking residents to report potholes if they see them.

The City of Vancouver has also addressed the situation, suggesting crews are “hard at work” repairing a growing number of potholes in the city.

With the recent cold weather followed by warming temperatures, our crews are hard at work repairing a growing number of potholes across the city – prioritizing our major road network. If you see a pothole, report it via Van311 app ➡️ https://t.co/tjP3mKXWxV or by calling 3-1-1 pic.twitter.com/bH8hjRN8aE — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) January 3, 2023

Potholes on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge caused significant delays for commuters in late December, but this problem is expected to carry into 2023 in other areas.

Stuck on Keith for over an hour!

Pothole on Ironworkers bridge and everything grinds to a halt!!

Where are those politicians who extolled the value of rerouting traffic at Millions$? Build a damn bridge #vanpoli #Vancouver @CBCVancouver pic.twitter.com/n7Oq2vCVlo — Naved H. Noorani (@navednoorani) December 29, 2022

A recent post on Reddit suggests that the repairs aren’t necessarily going great on the Ironworkers.

Based on a quick scan of social media, it isn’t just BC dealing with the issue. Major cities across the US and even in parts of Europe are also dealing with potholes, likely created by winter weather.

Potholes can cause all sorts of damage to your car, including losing hubcaps, flattening tires, bending wheels, damaged suspension, or they can throw your wheels out of alignment.

If you see a pothole, make sure to report it. You can make a report about highway potholes through DriveBC.ca. You can also report city potholes through respective municipal websites.