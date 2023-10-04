Upper bowl open: Lions expecting big BC Place crowd on Friday

The BC Lions are expecting a big crowd for their biggest game of the season at BC Place on Friday.

Daily Hive can confirm a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, which states that the Lions will be opening the upper bowl for their first-place showdown against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Lalji adds that only about 1,000 tickets remain in the lower bowl.

Hearing @BCLions will be opening up the upper deck for Friday’s game vs @Wpg_BlueBombers. I’m told they sold close to 2k tickets yesterday. About 1k tickets left in lower bowl, mostly endzone. pic.twitter.com/EqIH47nbKQ — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 4, 2023

Upper bowl tickets aren’t currently available on Ticketmaster but should be soon.

This is the third time this season that the Lions have opened the upper bowl to fans. BC’s best-attended game was for their home opener on June 17, when 33,103 fans showed up to see the Lions and LL Cool J perform.

The Lions opened up the upper bowl again for their game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on July 22, which had an announced attendance of 23,902.

BC’s average attendance this season is 23,260, meaning they’re on track for their highest season-average attendance in nine years.

Friday’s game could very well decide first place in the West, as the Lions and Blue Bombers are tied atop their division with 22 points each, with just three games remaining for both teams. The game will also settle the season series, which is currently 1-1 and could come into play as a tiebreaker. The road team has won both previous meetings, with BC beating the Bombers 30-6 in Winnipeg on June 22 but losing to their western rival 50-14 at BC Place on August 3.

The Lions are guaranteed to host a playoff game next month, but they’d love for it to be the Western Final rather than the Western Semi-Final.

Whoever finishes in first place will get to host the Western Final, which is something the Lions haven’t done at BC Place since 2011. That’s also the last time they won the Grey Cup.

Playoff tickets went on sale via a pre-sale this morning, with ticket sales open to the general public next week.

IT'S TIME 🔥 Playoff Ticket pre-sale begins NOW! BC Lions INSIDERS – check your emails! Public on-sale starts Oct 11th, but it's not too late to become an Insider (it's free). Sign up now and get your link by end of day! 🏈 SIGN UP: https://t.co/HBNLWnNf6C pic.twitter.com/FOSMGo0syy — BC LIONS (@BCLions) October 4, 2023