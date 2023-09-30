BC Lions have clinched a home playoff game after Friday night's win

The BC Lions’ first game of the 2023 CFL playoffs will be played on home territory thanks to last night’s 33-26 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The victory not only marked the fourth straight for the Lions, but helped improve their record to an impressive 11-4 on the year. This will mark the second straight season in which they have been able to play their first playoff game at BC Place.

Several Lions had big performances in the Friday night victory, perhaps none more so than receivers Keon Hatcher and Alexander Hollins, who have both now passed the 1000-yard mark for the season. Hatcher in particular had a massive game, finishing the night with 172 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. also impressed, throwing for three touchdowns and a CFL season-high 458 yards. The Lions defence also played a big part in the victory, as they picked off Roughriders quarterback Jake Dolegala on two separate occasions.

We dancin! Peters with the interception 🙌 pic.twitter.com/jbJn69ZPdM — BC LIONS (@BCLions) September 30, 2023

The victory keeps the Lions tied up with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Division, as they also own an 11-4 record. The only team with a better record in the CFL is the Toronto Argonauts, who sit at 12-2.

The Lions have three games remaining on the season, the first of which will take place at BC Place versus the Blue Bombers next Friday. It will be a revenge game of sorts for the Lions, who were blown out 50-14 in their last matchup versus the Blue Bombers in week nine. The two also met in week three, with the Lions taking it by a 30-6 final.