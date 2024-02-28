BC Place to host first international test rugby match in five years

Get ready for more rugby at BC Place this year.

After successfully hosting rugby sevens for the ninth year in a row over the weekend, Rugby Canada has announced that Vancouver will host a Pacific Nations Cup match this summer, playing the traditional form of the sport.

The August 25 match between Canada and Japan will mark just the fifth time BC Place has ever hosted an international test match. It’ll be the first one held at BC Place since 2019.

BC Place just welcomed 67,753 fans through its doors over the weekend for the three-day Vancouver Sevens event.

In addition to the Vancouver test match, Rugby Canada announced upcoming home matches against Scotland (July 6) and Romania (July 12) set for Ottawa.

Following the Vancouver match, Canada will head to Los Angeles to play USA on August 31 before jetting off to Japan for the Pacific Nations Cup playoffs.

“Rugby Canada is excited to be returning to Ottawa and Vancouver this summer with our Canadian Men’s Rugby Team,” said Rugby Canada CEO Nathan Bombrys. “Over the last two summers, Ottawa has proved to be a world-class host city. We are also coming off yet another fantastic Vancouver Sevens weekend at BC Place. Both Ottawa and Vancouver have been great supporters of rugby in Canada, and we are looking forward to seeing our men’s team play three valuable international test matches in front of home crowds.”

The last time BC Place hosted a 15s rugby match in 2019, Canada was preparing for the Rugby World Cup. The Canadians failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup in France, marking the first time our country missed the tournament since its inception in 1987. They’ll hope to qualify for the next World Cup, set for Australia in 2027.